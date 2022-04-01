Municipal Waste Announce New Album Electrified Brain For July 2022 Release, Share New Single “Grave Dive”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 1st, 2022 - 7:05 PM

Crossover thrash legends Municipal Waste have announced their next upcoming album, titled Electrified Brain. The band’s seventh studio album, the new project is set to be released for all to hear on June 1 through Nuclear Blast Records. In anticipation for the upcoming project, Municipal Waste have released a new single, “Grave Dive.”

The thrash band’s new single lays bare their ability to create headbang-inducing grooves and riffs that feel perfectly crafted for laying waste to any live show audience. Every second of “Grave Dive’s” two and a half minute runtime keeps the same explosive high energy going, culminating in the final guitar solo that helps lead the song to a close. Throughout the track, we hear vocalist Tony Foresta shout out his desire to crush his audience and fans, singing “We dig up our fan base, the real ones that count, we’ll bring up their corpses, and toss them all out.”

Tony Foresta described the new single as being “in the vein of songs like ‘Headbanger Face Rip’ and ‘Wave of Death.’” The vocalist explains that the song is meant as an “inspirational song for our fans to cause bodily harm to themselves, but in a loud and healthy way, of course.” Listen to “Grave Dive” below.

This new single is only one of fourteen songs that will be featured on Electrified Brain, where it will act as the fourth song on the tracklist. Recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, Municipal Waste teamed up with producer Arthur Rizk to create a uniquely thick and heavy sound for the album. With the new project, the band have promised nothing but the same heaviness and madness they’re known for, hoping for listeners to “walk away with some bloody ears, blown speakers, pissed off parents, black eyes, and a healthy distrust of authority.” See the full tracklist below.

Electrified Brain Tracklist

1. Electrified Brain

2. Demoralizer

3. Last Crawl

4. Grave Dive

5. The Bite

6. High Speed Steel

7. Thermonuclear Protection

8. Blood Vessel – Boat Jail

9. Crank The Heat

10. Restless and Wicked

11. Ten Cent Beer Night

12. Barreled Rage

13. Putting On Errors

14. Paranormal Janitor

Electrified Brain will be the thrashers’ first album in five years, following their 2017 Slime And Punishment. Municipal Waste has recently announced a co-headlining tour with Obituary for Winter of 2022.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna