Fans Throw a Fit at Kid Rock Show Being Canceled Due to Weather

Today’s story is about the Kid Rock Show’s cancellation. Saddening many fans and attendees, this resulted in a total meltdown fest as many protested the cancellation.

Take a look at the news reported here:

Cops maced people, tackled a bunch of people, it was ugly. Winds just were getting over too. Wish we could have seen you. pic.twitter.com/juhT0DcH7q — Jeff (@BlameJeffPlease) July 23, 2022

#NDStateFair Kid Rock makes crows wait over an hour, then cancels concert. Safe to say he’s not welcome back in the state of North Dakota anymore… pic.twitter.com/00AXNqoEyB — Riley Werven (@18rwerven) July 23, 2022

“The North Dakota State Fair also addressed the show’s cancelation in a statement: “The cancelation of the North Dakota State Fair Kid Rock Concert was a decision made by Ward County sheriff, state fair management, Kid Rock’s management, the show’s producer, and the stage production manager. Due to the safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area, the Kid Rock concert was cancelled as it posed a serious threat to the safety of those individuals attending or setting-up the event.” (consequence)

Even Kid Rock took to twitter to share his frustration on the severe weather and inability to perform for a sold out crowd.

SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock — KidRock (@KidRock) July 23, 2022

"SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature," he wrote. "Please be safe leaving and take care of each other."

