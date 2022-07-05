Kid Rock Claims He Is Not Homophobic But Posts Homophobic Meme

Home News Skyy Rincon July 5th, 2022 - 10:01 AM

American singer-songwriter Kid Rock has claimed in the past that he is not homophobic, asserting that he “has a lot of love for his gay friends.” According to Consequence, in celebration of the Fourth of July, he has posted a meme that is anti-LGBT+.

The meme in question, which was posted on former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, reads: “If you’re anti-gun, you don’t get to celebrate the 4th of July. You would have never fought back. Enjoy your pride month. Pussy.” The meme depicts Kermit the frog in the corner, smiling smugly next to the words “4th of July” and was posted on June 30, the last day of Pride Month.

Just to be clear, many people who actually fought and died for our country were also LGBTQ+ and many of those who served and lived celebrate Pride month…many women have too Did Kid Rock serve? I did not, but I don’t dismiss people who did with cheap slurs either pic.twitter.com/IO0jkuPL0t — Joshua B. Hoe (@JoshuaBHoe) July 3, 2022

In a video released last June, Rock was shown shouting homophobic slurs at fans during a concert. He responded to criticism over his remarks by repeating the slur: “If Kid Rock using the word f**got offends you, good chance you are one.”

Rock has previously been in the news for claiming that Trump allegedly asked him for advice about North Korea and ISIS. During the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, he also refused to close the doors of his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee.