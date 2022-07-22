Paramore To Donate $1 For Every Ticket Sold To Abortion Access Organizations

Home News Federico Cardenas July 22nd, 2022 - 7:46 PM

The rock band Paramore has been one of the musical groups most staunchly opposed to the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Now, Loudwire reports that the Tennessee based act has decided to donate a portion of the revenue that they will be making from their upcoming Fall 2022 tour.

On July 21, the band took to Twitter to explain that one dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to one of three different abortion access organizations: Access Reproductive Care (ARC)-Southeast, the Kansas Abortion Fund, or the Canadian EndVAWNetwork.

The band’s post states that they are “outraged by the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion, affecting millions across the country.” They continue to give specifics about which performances will benefit which charities, explaining that “$1 of every ticket sold for our Bonner Springs, Kansas show will be donated to Kansas Abortion Fund organization that provides assistance to Kansans in need of financial support to obtain abortion services.”

They go on to note that “$1 of every ticket sold for our Toronto, ON show will be donated to Women’s Shelters Canada. Women’s Shelters Canada works with 600+ women’s shelters across Canada, supporting women and children fleeing violence.” See Paramore’s full statement via Twitter below.

$1 from every ticket sale for the Fall 2022 shows will be donated to @ARC_Southeast, Kansas Abortion Fund, or @endvawnetwork. pic.twitter.com/uvIS5W5Ja2 — paramore (@paramore) July 21, 2022

Paramore’s Fall North American tour is set to kick off on October 2 with a show in Bakersfield, California. The rock band’s frontwoman Hayley Williams has recently performed alongside the singer-songwriter sensation Billie Eilish at a performance at Coachella.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi