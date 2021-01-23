Ann Wilson Discusses Heartbreak In New Single “Tender Heart”

Home News Ariel King January 23rd, 2021 - 7:22 PM

Ann Wilson has released a new single titled “Tender Heart.” The song was released alongside a visualizer, and had originally been written and recorded by Steve Earle.

“‘Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle, but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning,” Wilson said in a press statement. “We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”

The track features Wilson’s dusky vocals sitting atop softer instrumentals holding a steady beat. “But innocence is still a part/Of your soul and tender heart,” she sings, the organ adding quiet flavor to the single. Deep vocals harmonize beneath her to pull on the heartstrings, Wilson’s voice rising during “And this is it, you can’t go on/Now that the miracle is gone,” nailing in the lyric’s message. The accompanying visualizer displays an elegant dance between a couple, both turning away and coming together throughout the track.

“Tender Heart” follows Wilson’s single “The Revolution Starts Now,” which had been released last October. As a B-side to the previous single, Wilson also shared a cover of Alice In Chains’ “Rooster.” As a promotion for “Tender Heart,” Wilson appeared on The Washington Post’s Instagram to join Geoff Edgers on his weekly Instagram Live show, Stuck With Geoff.

In 2018, Wilson and joined Jerry Cantrell to cover Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Son” as a tribute to late Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell.