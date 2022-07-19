Quicksand Announces Additional Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon July 19th, 2022 - 6:25 PM

New York based post-hardcore band Quicksand has announced additional tour dates for their fall 2022 North American trek. The band was previously included on Clutch’s headlining tour as support alongside Helmet and JD Pinkus.

The tour will kick off on September 13 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Rebel Club. They will then move onto Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and New Jersey. Their last show will be in Amityville, New York on October 23 at the Amityville Music Hall.

2021 was quite a busy year for the band. In April 2021, they released their first song in three years “Inversion.” In June 2021, they joined Two Minutes To Late Night on a cover of Prince’s “I’d Die 4 U.” That same month, they announced their latest album Distant Populations and shared a song entitled “Missile Command.” In August 2021, the band announced that Stephen Brodsly of Cave In would be joining the band as a touring member. In September 2021, they shared the music video for “Brushed.”

Quicksand Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/13 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ REBEL

9/15 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston

9/16 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

9/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

9/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

9/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

9/27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

9/29 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

9/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

10/1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/2 – Austin, TX @ Emos Austin

10/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA

10/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

10/8 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/15 – Des Moines, IA @ ValAir Ballroom

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/18 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works

10/22 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

10/23 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat