Light In The Attic Records Releases Lou Reed’s Earliest Demo Of Velvet Underground’s “Heroin”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2022 - 4:26 PM

Late American singer-songwriter and frontman of Velvet Underground Lou Reed has been memorialized once again with the release of the earliest known recording of “Heroin.” According to Spin, The track is serves as a part of the forthcoming archival collection Words & Music, May 1965 which is scheduled to release on August 26.

The demo was originally recorded in May 1965, two years before the release of Velvet Underground’s debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico. It is faithful to the album track but falls three minutes short of the previous released version. It predates the released track recorded by Reed, John Cale and Sterling Morrison which was recorded two months after the original demo.

Last month, Light In The Attic Records released “I’m Waiting For The Man” which was recorded for their 1967 debut record. Many artists paid tribute to the band including Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, Matt Berninger and Alice Cooper.

Words & Music, May 1965 Tracklist

1. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Demo)

2. Men of Good Fortune (May 1965 Demo)

3. Heroin (May 1965 Demo)

4. Too Late (May 1965 Demo)

5. Buttercup Song (May 1965 Demo)

6. Walk Alone (May 1965 Demo)

7. Buzz Buzz Buzz (May 1965 Demo)

8. Pale Blue Eyes (May 1965 Demo)

9. Stockpile (May 1965 Demo)

10. Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams (May 1965 Demo)

11. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Alternate Version)

12. Gee Whiz – (1958 Rehearsal)

13. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down (1963/64 Home Recording)

14. Michael, Row the Boat Ashore (1963/64 Home Recording)

15. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Partial) [1963/64 Home Recording]

16. W & X, Y, Z Blues (1963/64 Home Recording)

17. Lou’s 12-Bar Instrumental (1963/64 Home Recording)