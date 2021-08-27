Courtney Barnett Shares Mellow Rendition of “I’ll Be Your Mirror” for Velvet Underground Tribute Album

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 27th, 2021 - 11:28 AM

As listeners gear up for the release of the tribute album for The Velvet Underground and Nico, titled I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute Album To The Velvet Underground and Nico, Courtney Barnett releases her cover of the title track “I’ll Be Your Mirror” today. This stripped down version of the track paired with Barnett’s vocals make the perfect blend of The Velvet Underground the tribute is made for and her own style. She sings the song like a story, making us feel like old friends listening in.

Coming out on September 24th via Verve, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, has a long lineup of performers, including St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines DC and many more. With executive producer Hal Willner heading the project, there is no shortage of talent on the upcoming album. You’re able to pre-order the album through here.

Aside from her work on the tribute album, Courtney Barnett has also recently released a new single “Before You Gotta Go,” which is set to appear in her upcoming album set for release in November of 2021 Things Take Time.