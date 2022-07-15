T Bone Burnett, Jay Bellerose & Keefus Ciancia Shares New Single “Mother Cross (We Think We Think)”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 15th, 2022 - 10:56 PM

The Grammy-award winning guitarist, producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett has released a new single entitled “Mother Cross (We Think We Think),” alongside drummer and percussionist Jay Bellerose and composer Keefus Ciancia. The track comes from the trio’s forthcoming album, The Invisible Light: Spells, scheduled to drop on August 5 through Verve Forecast.

The new single is one of two different version of “Mother Cross” that will be featured on the upcoming album, the other being “Mother Cross (We Think We Think) Reprise.” A soft and gentle track, the soundscape for “Mother Cross” is controlled entirely by Burnett’s vocals and guitar playing, which is calm and sweet. Lyrically introspective, the track hears the narrator reflect on human knowledge, thought and forgetfulness, with the chorus of the track singing “The next statement I make is true, The last statement I made is false.”

The release of the new track was accompanied by an aesthetic and haunting lyric video, showing incomplete drawings of humans in black and white. Watch the lyric video for “Mother Cross (We Think We Think)” via YouTube below.

The Invisible Light: Spells will act as a followup and continuation to the Burnett, Bellerose and Ciancia’s 2019 project The Invisible Light: Acoustic Space. In promotion of the upcoming album, the trio has recently released two singles: “I’m Starting a New Life Today” and “Realities.com.”