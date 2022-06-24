T Bone Burnett, Jay Bellerose & Keefus Ciancia Debut New Song And Video “I’m Starting A New Life Today”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 24th, 2022 - 10:52 PM

Today, T Bone Burnett, Jay Bellerose and Keefus Ciancia are releasing a new song—“I’m Starting A New Life Today.” The song is from the band’s forthcoming second installment in their The Invisible Light trilogy, following 2019’s The Invisible Light: Acoustic Space. This second installment is titled The Invisible Light: Spells.

The Invisible Light includes trance, electronic, folk, tribal and global music. It is a fusion of these styles, with technology as its central focus—not only the technology that has advanced significantly over the course of the last century but also the pervasive role technology plays in our daily lives through radio, film, television and the internet.

“I’m Starting a New Life Today” reflects this theme, with its lyrics about starting anew and its references to magic and the occult. The song is a slow, atmospheric ballad that features Burnett’s ethereal vocals and the clever lyrics from three different songwriters.

Multiple Grammy and Oscar-winner Joseph Henry ‘T Bone’ Burnett is a producer, musician and songwriter who has been at the forefront of popular music for nearly 50 years. He has produced and collaborated with some of the most respected artists of the past five decades including Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Roy Orbison, Tony Bennett and the late B.B. King. He has produced and written music for films including, The Hunger Games, Walk the Line, True Detective, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Big Lebowski.

You can check out “I’m Starting A New Life Today” below.