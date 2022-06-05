T Bone Burnett, Jay Bellerose And Keefus Ciancia Announce New Album The Invisible Light: Spells For August 2022 Release, Share New Track “Realities.com”

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 5th, 2022 - 4:57 PM

Producer, songwriter and musician T Bone Burnett is, once again, teaming up with Jay Bellerose and Keffus Ciancia to release a new album: The Invisible Light: Spells. The album is set to release on August 5, but the trio has shared their new single “Realities.com” ahead of the release date.

The Invisible Light: Spells is the second installment of the The Invisible Light trilogy. The trilogy’s first installment, The Invisible Light: Acoustic Space was released in 2019 and received great reviews. It included the single, “Anti Cyclone”, which was an electronic and psychedelic-like track, that was released ahead of the first installment’s release. The trilogy is a blend of trance, folk, electronic, tribal and global music. It is focused on technology and its amazing advancements throughout the course of the last century, with radio, film, TV and the internet becoming central parts of human lives. In fact, Burnett teamed with the iconic singer Bob Dylan for a special project that supports the “sonic excellence” of analog recording techniques. The first installment aimed to reflect that, similar to technology, in acoustic space, people hear from many different directs at one time, the center is everywhere and there is no border.

In “Realities.com”, the lyrics depict technology essentially controlling people’s lives. It assures people that they can have their choice of realities. One where people can find their clan and never hear anything they will disagree with. The lyric video shows headless people, as well as people with radios and televisions for heads. Check out the profound track and video.

The tracklist of the upcoming album is available to view below.

THE INVISIBLE LIGHT: SPELLS LP TRACKLIST

2. I ’ m Starting a New Life Today

3. Mother Cross (We Think We Think)

4. A Better Day

5. Casting A Spell

6. You May Leave But This Will Bring You Back

7. Mother Cross (We Think We Think) Reprise

8. Itopia Chant

9. A Better Dat (Reprise)