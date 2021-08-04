Shannon & The Clams Soundtrack a Tear Donation Center in New Video for “All My Cryin”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 4th, 2021 - 1:50 PM

Follow Shannon & The Clams into a tear donation center… you read that right, like the ones you cry. You’ll start by seeing tear donors in the donation center as they cry to the catchy guitar and drum lines of Shannon lamenting all the trying and hurt that goes into finding love. We do after all put ourselves at the mercy of tears as we look, do we not?

In come the synth sounding bells and keys and we see the tears being taken into a lab where scientist Shannon mixes them with all sorts of colors, taking us through a visual journey just as colorful as the music we’re listening to. “Will you be here when the morning comes?” sings Shannon, caught between being vulnerable and protecting their hurt from the impending hurt of knowing your person might not be the one you love forever. Who do we hurt in love? Watch the video here:

The video takes a different turn as the newly colorful tears are used to paint balloons given to a clown to spread joy. In Shannon & The Clam’s new music video, we follow the cycle of sorrow in relation to love and loss. Pulling their inspiration straight from the surf rock of the 60s, and spinning it with the psychedelic sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators and the like, Shannon & The Clams bring a wind of fresh air to what they write. It makes you feel good about putting your heart on the line, the hurt only a passing feeling before we get handed those colorful balloons and get to smile again.

Photo Credit Marisa Rose Ficara