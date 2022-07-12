Willie Nelson Adds Outlaw Music Festival 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 12th, 2022 - 11:47 AM

If you weren’t able to get tickets to Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, you’re in luck. According to Consequence Sound, the “On the Road Again” singer is expanding his tour through October, featuring headlining performances from himself as well as appearances from The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas and more.

The newly added dates will be October 14, 15 and 16 in Mountain View, Wheatland and Irvine, California. The three shows will also include performances from Larkin Poe and Particle Kid. This brings Nelson’s annual US trek to 22 dates total, with the original lineup beginning back in March.

The Outlaw tour follows the April release of Nelson’s newest album A Beautiful Time as well as the passing of his beloved older sister Bobbie Nelson in March of this year.

Tour Dates for Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival 2022:

06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

07/01 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

08/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

10/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid

10/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid

10/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid