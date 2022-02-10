Willie Nelson Announces New Album A Beautiful Time For April

Home News Tara Mobasher February 10th, 2022 - 12:58 PM

Willie Nelson announced the upcoming release of his new studio album from Legacy Recordings, A Beautiful Time. It will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital formats in time for the artist’s 89th birthday, on Friday, April 29.

Nelson released the first single and video from the album, titled “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” on February 10. The upcoming album will introduce new pop-country classics from various features, including Jim “Moose” Brown, Fred Elringham, Barry Bales, Bob Terry, James Mitchell, and Mickey Raphael. Melonie Cannon will sing backup on five of 14 of the album’s songs.

“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” will be accompanied by yet another emotional ballad, “I Don’t Go To Funerals.” A Beautiful Time will also include Nelson’s interpretation of the infamous song by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, “With a Little Help from my Freinds.”

The full track list can be viewed below, alongside the official lyric video for “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die.”

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

1. I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

2. My Heart Was A Dancer (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

3. Energy Follows Thought (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

4. Dreamin’ Again (Jack Wesley Routh and Douglas Graham)

5. I Don’t Go To Funerals (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

6. A Beautiful Time (Shawn Camp)

7. We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy (Shawn Camp and Charles R. Humphrey III)

8. Dusty Bottles (Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick and Don Sampson)

9. Me And My Partner (Ken Lambert)

10. Tower Of Song (Leonard Cohen)

11. Live Every Day (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

12. Don’t Touch Me There (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

13. With A Little Help From My Friends (John Lennon and Paul McCartney)

14. Leave You With A Smile (Buddy Cannon, Bobby Terry and Matt Rossi)