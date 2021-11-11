Trail of Dead Unveil New Occult-Themed Video for “All Who Wander”

Home News Skyler Graham November 11th, 2021 - 6:49 PM

In 2020, the band …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of the Dead released X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, which Brittany Pratt described as a “theatrical meditation on coming home.” Today, they released a music video for one of its tracks, “All Who Wander.”

The ominous sepia-toned video appears to take place in an underground candle-lit party, a place where only the select few can enter and then not speak of it outside. Between the fire-breathing woman and witch-like girl in all black, the secrecy of these guests make the video more haunting.



“My process provided points at which the viewer can form narrative strands,” video editor John Aymong said. “However, as the spirit of the original filming was about capturing visual motifs that resonated with the overall album, I also wanted to leave things open enough so that the imagery could simply be enjoyed as a lyrical flow.”

In December, the band is going on tour with the Death Valley Girls, who recently shared a psychedelic music video for “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing.” The tour begins on Dec. 4 in Denver and concludes on Dec. 17 in Santa Fe. There are 11 dates on the brief West Coast tour, with the groups visiting cities such as Reno, San Francisco, Phoenix and more. According to a press release, this is the band’s first tour since their world tour that celebrated the aforementioned tenth album, which got cut short to the pandemic.