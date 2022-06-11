Trail Of Dead Announce Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Share Two New Tracks “Contra Mundum” & “Penny Candle”

Home News Abigail Lee June 11th, 2022 - 5:40 PM

Rock band …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead have followed their recent album announcement and two-track release with a tour announcement and two more tracks off of the upcoming album, XI: Bleed Here Now. Both “Contra Mundum” — a Latin phrase meaning defying or opposing everyone else — and “Penny Candle” are live for Trail of Dead and rock fans at large, each release joined by a music video.

Listen to both songs and watch the videos here:

Both singles take inspiration from some of Trail of Dead’s favorite albums and ensembles, adding two more nostalgic (and yet original) tracks to the band’s discography. In the album’s bio, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Conrad Keely writes that “Modern music doesn’t have to be (and never should have been) compartmentalized or dumbed down and forced to conform to a genre in order to be appreciated by music appreciators… We’re trying to make good music. We’re willing to bleed for our efforts. Listen; tell us how you think we did.”

Fans will get a chance to do just that at the upcoming shows. Trail of Dead will start their tour in Houston, Texas on Aug. 9, 2022 and will wrap up their stateside shows at Psycho Fest in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2022. About a month later, they will start their EU tour in Paris on Sept. 27, 2022. They will conclude the European leg of the tour one month later in Madrid. They will be joined by fellow rock band New Candys at many of the shows.

Addressing “Contra Mundum,” Keely writes: “You might call this song our manifesto for facing all adversity. Like many songs on the new album, it was born out of a sense of not feeling any affinity for what is happening culturally, musically, or politically in the current world, but reserving a strong conviction that we are not alone in this, and not on the wrong track despite our sense of isolation.”

The singles are genuine, deliberately-made tracks that showcase Trail of Dead’s dedication to passing heartfelt music to their audience.

In March of this year, Trail of Dead appeared at the SXSW festival. In November 2021, they released a video for their song “All Who Wander.”

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Confirmed US Tour Dates

8/9 @ Scout Bar in Houston, TX

8/10 @ Alabama Music Box in Mobile, AL

8/11 @ Masquerade in Atlanta, GA

8/12 @ The East Room in Nashville, TN

8/13 @ Hi-Tone in Memphis, TN

8/14 @ 89th St OKC in Oklahoma City, OK

8/16 @ Hi-Dive in Denver, CO

8/17 @ InsideOut in Albuquerque, NM

8/19 @ Psycho Fest in Las Vegas, NV

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Confirmed EU Headline Dates

9/27 @ Petit Bain in Paris, FR

9/28 @ The Dome in London, GB

9/29 @ Effenarr in Einhoven, NL

9/20 @ Rotown in Rotterdam, NL

10/1 @ Gebaude 9 in Cologne, DE

10/2 @ Café Glocksee in Hannover, DE

10/3 @ Forum in Bielefeld, DE

10/4 @ Kent Club in Hamburg, DE

10/6 @ Radar in Aarhus, DK

10/7 @ John Dee in Oslo, NO

10/8 @ Mejeriet in Lund, SW

10/10 @ Festsaal in Berlin, DE

10/11 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, PL

10/12 @ Underdogs in Prague, CZ

10/13 @ Alte Malzerei in Regensburg, DE

10/14 @ Strom in Munich, DE

10/15 @ Franz K in Reutlingen, DE

10/16 @ Flex in Vienna, AT

10/17 @ Substage in Karlsruhe, DE

10/18 @ Sommercasino in Basel, CH

10/19 @ Locomotiv in Bologna, IT

10/21 @ Razzmatazz 3 in Barcelona, ES

10/22 @ Nazca in Madrid, ES