Metric Share Cinematic New Song and Video, “What Feels Like Eternity”

Home News Karan Singh June 8th, 2022 - 12:29 PM

Canadian rock band Metric have dropped the latest single for their forthcoming album, Formentera. “What Feels Like Eternity” is a reflection on the group’s 20-plus years together and the accompanying video shows them performing together through the lens of outdated and glitchy recording equipment that was perhaps the leading technology when they started out. Check it out below:

Metric formed in 1998 and have since established themselves as leading artists in Canada’s indie rock circuit. Since their 2003 debut album, Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, the band has continued to gain momentum by consistently putting out new material, winning awards and topping charts (Source: Consequence).

On July 8, they will release their eighth studio album. The above single is the third in their promotional rollout, following the lead single “All Comes Crashing” and the ten-minute album opener “Doomscroller.”

Their most recent release is the closest to their no-nonsense alternative rock sound — sharp and precise with hints of fuzziness. It’s what they’ve always been known for doing best, so it comes as no surprise that the subject matter of the song pertains to the passage of time and their place amid it. The video was shot in a low-maintenance set with minimal glamor, which is why the closing statement (despite its tongue-in-cheek connotation) seems apt: “It’s so ‘90s.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva