Travis Scott Stops Show After Fans Scale Stage Lighting Rig

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Ever since his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston that left 10 dead and hundreds injured, the “Sicko Mode” rapper Travis Scott has been carefully making his way back into performing. Scott opened for Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill at the Coney Island Walls yesterday where fans began scaling the stage’s lighting rig during his set.

According to The Fader, Scott stopped his performance of “Antidote” from his 2015 album Rodeo until they got down. In a clip obtained by TMZ, the fans begin to make their way down when Scott asks the crowd to take a few steps back and says, “We need y’all to get down.” The footage also shows a fan in a Spiderman costume that resists getting down at first but eventually complies.

Scott’s performance at the Coney Island Walls was one of his first live shows since the Astroworld Festival tragedy and Scott does not want another incident on his hands. According to Pitchfork, a representative for Scott said, “Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night’s performance.”

Scott was scheduled to headline Day N Vegas 2022 among several other artists such as J. Cole and SZA before it was canceled this weekend due to what organizers are calling “logistics, timing, and production issues.” His first solo show will take place on August 6th at London’s O2 Arena.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado