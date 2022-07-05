Sammy Hagar Reveals He Makes More Money With Alcohol Than Music

Home News Skyy Rincon July 5th, 2022 - 1:44 PM

According to Loudwire, former lead singer of Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, recently opened up about his experience as an entrepreneur, alcoholic beverage creator and spokesman. In an interview with TMZ, Hagar affirmed that he makes more money selling alcohol than from producing music. He is currently promoting Santo Tequila with business partner Guy Fieri.

“If you get lucky enough to get successful outside of music, it makes it so much better in your elder years. Like now, I’m in my 70s, and I’m still going and playing music.” Hagar continues, “You know why? Because I don’t have to do it for a living; I don’t have to make it my business.”

He explains that he enjoys being able to perform and create music but that he is able to enjoy it even more now that it is not solely a part of his income. He comments that a lot of musicians are doing it for the money and that “they go out and they punch the clock.”

Hagar prefers “the garage band” feeling of being able to play on his own watch, with the freedom to perform when and where he wants. In fact, he remarked that “if someone said ‘Hey, you’ve got to play 150 shows this year,’ I’d tell them, ‘I quit.’” He is currently on tour with Sammy Hagar & The Circle.

He previously claimed that Pantera, Aerosmith, Motley Crue and Velvet Revolver all asked him to join their bands. Aerosmith’s Joe Perry previously revealed that Hagar almost replaced Steven Tyler.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado