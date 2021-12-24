Sammy Hagar Claims Pantera, Aerosmith, Motley Crue And Velvet Revolver All Asked Him To Join Their Bands

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 24th, 2021 - 4:43 PM

Imagine if the lead singer of your favorite rock band was actually a lead singer for another amazing rock band. Well, according to Consequence.net, Sammy Hagar, the lead singer of the iconic rock band Van Halen, could have been Sammy Hagar of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Pantera or Velvet Revolver.

Known as “The Red Rocker”, Hagar states that he was asked to join Pantera, the well-known heavy metal band, by their manager. Unfortunately for Pantera’s manager, Hagar declined. He states, “And I said, ‘No, not after Van Halen. I’m not gonna join another band, especially covering for somebody else’, and this and that.” It seemed that Hagar had some practice declining offers to join legendary rock bands. Hagar also mentioned offers from other legendary rock bands that he interestingly turned down.

Apparently, Hagar was also asked to consider joining the Aerosmith after Steven Tyler’s break from the group to appear as a judge on American Idol and create his solo record. According to Aerosmith’s guitarist, Joe Perry, the band was looking for another lead singer and Sam was a “really mellow guy, easy to get along with. And he definitely had the pipes.”

Mötley Crüe and Velvet Revolver didn’t find much luck winning Hagar over either. It’s amazing to think that one man with so much success could have fronted some of the most amazing bands of all time. Still, Hagar still found success as a solo artist, and he is still known as a great influence to rock and roll.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado