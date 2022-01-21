The Fugees Cancel Upcoming Anniversary Tour Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 21st, 2022 - 6:17 PM

Once again, COVID-19 has threatened the events and activities that the country once enjoyed. On the long list of festivals, concerts and tours that have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the iconic hip-hop group, The Fugees, have canceled their highly anticipated 25th-anniversary tour.

The Fugees, comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, played their first live show in 15 years in September 2021. Last year, the hip-hop group announced that they would reunite for a global tour to celebrate their 25 anniversary of their amazing 1996 album The Score. Unfortunately, the group had to share the news that the tour will, in fact, not happen. The Fugees wrote, “We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.”

It’s apparent that, much like the rest of the world, the group hoped that COVID-19 wouldn’t still be a huge threat today in order to tour. Still, The Fugees still have an optimistic outlook on the possibility of going through with the tour. They also write, “If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all your love and support throughout the years.”

It’s everyone’s hope that the world can appropriately move past the COVID-19 pandemic and not have to worry about each other’s health and safety while the world participates in their favorite activities. Until then, everyone has to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and each other.