Lauryn Hill Comments On The Fugees’ “Intimate Pop-Up Show”

September 25th, 2021

On September 24, Lauryn Hill talked about the Fugees reunion that will also be going on a 2021 tour. After a 15 year absence the Fugees will be going on a reunion tour to celebrate the 25th year anniversary of The Score which they first recorded back in 1996.

The groups first come-back gig was an “intimate pop-up show.” Then Hill told audience via Essence: “We have a complicated but beautiful history.”

Hill spoke about the kind of reunion she is hoping to have via NME: “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef adds in his own opinion about the reunion: “As I celebrate twenty-five years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

SEPTEMBER 2021

02/22 New York, secret pop-up show

NOVEMBER 2021

11/2 Chicago, United Center

11/7 Oakland, Oakland Arena

11/12 Los Angeles, The Forum

11/18 Atlanta, State Farm Arena

11/21 Miami, FTX Arena

11/26 Newark, Prudential Center

11/28 Washington DC, Capital One Arena

DECEMBER 2021

12/4 Paris, La Defense Arena

12/6 London, The O2

12/18 Ghana, TBC

TBC Nigeria, TBC