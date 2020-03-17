Kid Rock Refuses To Close Nashville Bar Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Roy Lott March 17th, 2020 - 6:42 AM

Much like Guns N’ Roses, Kid Rock also wants to continue to rock and roll. Nashville mayor John Cooper announced a similar order, asking bars to close down and restaurants to reduce service to 50%. While most of the bars and restaurants have complied with the order, some have refused, one of which is Kid Rock’s very own Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse. According to Stereogum, restaurant co-owner Steve Smith called the mandate “unconstitutional” and says that he will refuse the mayor’s request unless the governor of Tennessee orders a statewide mandate. He states:

“We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses.We are compassionate with those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all those who are attempting to manage the crisis as the entire world addresses the crisis. However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history. In response, Tootsies Orchard Lounge, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and The Diner will continue to remain open to serve the public until such statewide mandate is issued from the Governor of Tennessee.”

Since the statement, they have now agreed to close the bar.