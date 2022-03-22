Kid Rock Claims Donald Trump Asked Him For Advice on North Korea and ISIS

Home News Tara Mobasher March 22nd, 2022 - 12:29 PM

According to the 51-year-old outspoken rock artist, Kid Rock, former President Donald Trump reportedly asked him for advice on how to deal with tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. During an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday, the artist met Trump when the former governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, requested his presence at a White House dinner because the former president wanted “interesting” guests around the table.

The singer claimed that since then, the two have been friends – allegedly occasionally even playing golf together. During the interview, Rock stated that Trump had once allegedly asked him, “What do you think we should do about North Korea,’ and I’m like ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.'”

Even after the election, Rock claims that the two are still friends and keep in touch.

“You know, after the election it was a little different there but he’s still the same guy,” he said. “He sits down, he just cuts it up. Just starts cutting it up. It’s just how sharp he is, it’s incredible.”

Rock previously proclaimed himself a “Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues.” Still, he remains relatively outspoken on political issues, and has praised Trump for his leadership and speaking style during his presidential term.

“Trump speaks off the cuff, I understand what that’s like, sometimes you get it wrong,” Kid Rock said. “I’ve stood next to him in the White House with the prepared notes and watched him read like one sentence and then it’s like, ‘Let’s go.’ You’re like, this is awesome.”

However, oftentimes the singer’s politics interfere with his career as a performer. During the start of the pandemic, he refused to close his own Nashville bar, Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse, despite the city’s mayor issuing an order to close down bars and restaurants in March 2020.