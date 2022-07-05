Aaron Lewis Blasts U.S. Government For Downplaying The Constitution

Home News Skyy Rincon July 5th, 2022 - 1:07 PM

According to Loudwire, Staind frontman Aaron Lewis recently discussed his thoughts on American politics in depth at a show in Columbus, Ohio on July 2. During an on stage speech, Lewis blasted the government for not placing enough importance on the Constitution.

“There’s one thing I will say, ’cause it’s been completely lost sight of in the grand scheme of things in this country with us, because they’ve been dumbing us down for generations. They don’t teach us the Constitution anymore; they don’t teach us civics anymore; they don’t tell us how the government works anymore; they don’t want us to know,” Lewis expressed in a fan-shot video of the speech.

Lewis went on to discuss term limits and his disapproval of the current system, commenting “It is absolutely insane that we allow people to stay as politicians for a lifetime. That’s fucking crazy, people. How can you expect that person to not be bought and paid for. It’s up to us. We are the people. This is our fucking country. They’re running this country into the fucking ground on purpose.”

The crowd reacted by chanting “U.S.A”, however, the singer seemed to be displeased with the chant, decrying it as performative and immaterial. Instead, he called for action, asserting, “Unless we fucking stand up and do something, we’re doing nothing.” He then launched into his single “Am I The Only One.”

Lewis has previously made headlines for promoting Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication, for treatment against the coronavirus. He also led a “Fuck Biden” chant in the president’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.