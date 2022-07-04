The Paranoyds Announce New Album Talk Talk Talk For September 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video For “Lizzie”

The Paranoyds have announced a new album, Talk Talk Talk, set to release in September 2022. The band also shared a new song from the album, and an accompanying video. According to Grimy Goods, the song is entitled “Lizzie”.

The video was directed by JJ Stratford, who’s on record saying that the band’s “Devo style” helped inspire the visual style of the recording, which features the band in camp, retrofuturistic clothing.

According to band member Lexi Funston, “Lizzie” is about a heroine who’s mired in contradictions. Funston said to Grimy Goods, “She’s cute, she’s passionate, she’s dedicated to her art, but there’s this one thing. She’s a walking contradiction. How does she consistently act in roles, where she plays a truth-seeker, a down-to-earth, relatable woman who’s usually trying to escape some sort of oppressive event or oppressive relationship and then in real life be completely bound to a religion with foundations that are essentially a science fiction novel?”

The release of Talk Talk Talk will be followed by a set at the Desert Daze music festival, which takes place from September 30 to October 3 in Lake Perris, California. It’s currently unknown if The Paranoyds will be playing any of their new songs from the album.

Talk Talk Talk’s tracklist is as follows: