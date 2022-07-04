Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring To Make Acting Debut

Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring is set to make his acting debut on the upcoming television show, The Changeling. Consequence Sound reports that Herring will appear alongside LaKeith Stanfield in the Apple TV+ drama series, where he will portray the character of William Wheeler, a friend of Stanfield’s character, Apollo.

The series is an adaptation of the 2017 fantasy/horror novel of the same name by Victor LaValle and is being adapted for television by Kelly Marcel. Information about the release date has yet to be revealed, and the number of appearances Herring will make is not yet known. The series will follow Stanfield’s Apollo, a salesman of rare books, as he and his wife become parents for the first time. As events unfold, Herring will enter the series as a man whom Apollo befriends while searching for his missing family.

The Changeling marks Herring’s acting debut, but he has remained busy making music and touring with Future Islands. The band recently released new single “King of Sweden” and is in the middle of a tour which will conclude in November of this year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela