Future Islands Share Energetic New Track “King Of Sweden,” Announce International ‘Calling Out In Space’ 2022 Tour Dates

Federico Cardenas February 16th, 2022 - 11:44 PM

The synth-pop band Future Islands have shared a new track titled “King Of Sweden.” The group debuted the new single live on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing at the Ed Sullivan Theater. The new track comes alongside news that the group intends to start their tour in North America on May 12, after their tour in the United Kingdom scheduled to last from March to early May.

Future Islands’ performance on Colbert is one of many shows the group has had under its belt establishing its reputation as brilliant live performers. As the song builds up, we gradually see the performance become more and more animated, as frontman Samuel Herring starts to slowly remove his jacket, he soon starts jumping around the stage while delivering his powerful and captivating vocals. While some performances may seem as though they fail to live up to the original studio recording, the live performance of “King of Sweden” gives the studio version of the track a serious run for its money, especially resulting from the beautiful live audio production helping all of the instruments to feel massive, along with Herring’s dynamic vocal performance.

The manner “King of Sweden” starts in is a somewhat mellow and steady one, as we hear the synths go through various melodies that help guide the song to its massive and energetic chorus. The chorus sees the drums speed up, the energy of the track explode, while Herring delivers the track’s powerful chorus – “You are all I need / Nothing said could change a thing / Where you go — I go / Just say and I’ll leave.” Listen to “King of Sweden,” as well as the live performance of the track via YouTube below.

The debut of “King of Sweden” follows the release of Future Islands’ previous single, “Peach,” in August of last year. These two singles follow the group’s previous album “As Long As You Are.” It is currently unknown whether the band’s new tracks will be apart of any future album from the group.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela