Demon Hunter Announces New Album Exile For September 2022 Release, Shares New Song “Silence The World”

Demon Hunter has shared a new single, “Silence The World”, and announced that they will be releasing a new album, Exile, in September 2022. Exile will be the band’s first-ever concept album, and will tell the story of the aftermath of societal collapse.

Singer Ryan Clark spoke with Blabbermouth about the themes of some of the album’s songs, saying, “Mental health is all anyone wants to talk about anymore, but we don’t often hear that our collective screen obsessions have anything to do with the issue. Even when it seems people have pinpointed things like social media as destructive, the concept of abstaining from it is quickly excused away. I often dream of a future of revolt. It may be naïve to think it could happen, but I believe a mass exodus from social media could change nearly everything for the better.”

Clark will also pen a four-issue comic book series about the album, dramatizing the themes of nonconformity and social freedom. Demon Hunter will also perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September.

Exile’s track list is as follows: