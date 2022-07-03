Pink Floyd Announce 2018 Remaster Of Animals For September 2022 Release

Home News Lucy Yang July 3rd, 2022 - 11:32 AM

After the long awaited hiatus on this studio album, Pink Floyd announces the remaster of 1977’s Animals due this September! More specifically, this album will drop on September 16, of this year via Sony.

“The selling point for this release is an entirely new mix of ‘Animals’, reworked into 5.1 Stereo by legendary sound engineer James Guthrie. On the Blu-Ray and DVD releases, this will be paired with the original 1977 mix. It also sports new artwork by Aubrey “Po” Powell, who was a partner of the original cover’s artist, Storm Thorgerson, as a member of the London-based collective Hipgnosis.” (NME)

In terms of the cover, Pink Floyde explained that the remarked version will build a more extensive narrative behind the concept of this album. Being such an iconic art creation as it is, the image is used to reflect the constant shift occurring in the world. “With the original 1977 album cover being such an iconic piece of stand-alone art, I had the chance to update it, which was a rather daunting task, but Hipgnosis took the opportunity to re photograph the image to reflect a changing world, and by using modern colouring techniques I kept Pink Floyd’s rather bleak message of moral decay using the Orwellian themes of animals, the pig ‘Algie’, faithful to the message of the album.” (NME)

Take a look at the full extensive cover below!

Some insider information regarding the now releasing album: the plan to previously release this was cancelled due to a disagreement in the rewriting of liner notes between guitarist David GiImour and ex-bassist Roger Waters! ““[Gilmour] does not dispute the veracity of the history described in Mark’s notes,” Waters said, “but he wants that history to remain secret.” (NME)

Without further to stall, let us all patiently wait for this new hot release that will finally drop globally in September! Check out our previously article regarding Pink Floyde’s latest activities.