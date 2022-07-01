Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Glasgow Concert Due to Illness

Home News Federico Cardenas July 1st, 2022 - 9:02 PM

Alternative rock legends The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been forced to cancel their upcoming show in Glasgow due to an illness. Blabbermouth reports that the band took to Instagram to notify fans about the cancellation.

The cancelled show was scheduled to take place on July 1 at the Bellahouston Park in Glasgow. However, earlier in the day, the band released their statement explaining that “Due to illness, RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1st.” The nature and severity of the illness, who was affected by it, as well as how long recovery may take, were not specified in the post.

The band goes on to promise that they are “working on ways to reschedule the show,” urging fans to “Please hold on to your tickets and wait for an update soon.” They go on to state that “RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed to not be able to perform the show,” concluding by thanking fans for their “patience and understanding.” See the band’s full statement via Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers)

The band’s July 1 show was scheduled as part of RHCP’s ongoing international 2022 Summer Tour, supporting their latest album, Unlimited Love.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister