Die Antwoord’s Adopted Son Accuses Them Of Alleged Physical And Sexual Abuse

Gabriel “Tokkie” du Preez, the adopted son of Die Antwoord’s Yolandi Visser (aka Anri du Toit) and Ninja (aka Watkin Jones), has accused both of alleged physical and sexual abuse and exploitation. According to Consequence, the allegations were revealed through a 44-minute interview with the group’s former filmmaker Ben Jay Crossman as well as a sitdown with South Africa’s News24.

“They adopted me to be a slave,” he expressed. “They made me feel like I wasn’t really being loved.” He continued to say “They made me swear more and made me believe that I could burn people in hell and that I am the king of hell.” “They told me that I could bring darkness upon the world.”

du Preez also claimed his sister recently told him that she no longer wants to visit Jones and du Toit in Cape Town because they allegedly asked her to get naked. He recalled a specific experience. “Last December, Ninja and them apparently took my sister into a sauna and everyone was naked in the sauna and wanted my sister to get naked too. Why does Ninja want to see my sister naked? She is so small.”

Last year, Die Antwoord was removed from UK’s ALT+LDN festival after multiple artists asked the organizers to remove the band from the bill due to past allegations of abuse, multiple accusations of sexual assaults, alleged racism and alleged homophobia.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela