Ye & XXXTentacion Debut Unique New Single “True Love”

Mohammad Halim May 27th, 2022 - 3:51 PM

Popular and iconic sensation Kanye West, also known as Ye, collaborated with the late rapper XXXTentacion for their new debut single titled “True Love”. Just published yester, the video already has over 200,000 views, and 26 thousand likes on YouTube.

John Cunningham touched upon the creation of the song, “Ever since X first started singing “True Love” around the house in early 2018 it stood out to both of us as a special song. While we weren’t able to finish recording the song at the time, four years later in January of this year I had the opportunity to meet Ye while he was working on Donda 2 and I played him the demo of it. At the time it was only X’s vocal and my piano, but as soon as Ye heard it and started singing over the instrumental section in between X’s choruses, it felt like the song was always meant to be finished by him”.

The song starts off with XXXTentacion singing the pre-chorus with an angelic melody, “True Love, I Thought I’d Die In Your Arms. True Love Shouldn’t Be This Complicated” is repeated several times before Ye returns to fans with a banger. The beats of the first verse sound iconically nostalgic, similar to Kanye’s more classic pieces”. The chorus has both XXXTentacion and Ye singing over each other, complimenting one another.

The cover art of the song are hand written notes found in a XXXTentacion’s notebook by his mother.

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard