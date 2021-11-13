Phoebe Bridgers And Taylor Swift Team Up On Previously Unreleased Track “Nothing New” From Red (Taylor’s Version)

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 13th, 2021 - 4:34 PM

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift have teamed up on a previously unreleased track titled “Nothing New” from Taylor Swift’s re-release of her 2012 album Red, Red (Taylor’s Version). According to Consequence, Swift hopped on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the album.

The track starts off with a soft acoustic guitar and melancholic lyrics that are beautifully sung by both Swift and Bridgers, with Swift taking the first verse and Bridgers taking the second. Apart from the light guitar, the instrumental remains bare apart from some floating strings at the end, keeping a sense of innocence, warmth and simplicity to the record.

When talking about Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift said, “Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists in the world…Like, if she sings it, I will listen to it. With Phoebe, I reached out and I sent her this song called ‘Nothing New,’ which I wrote when I was 22. And it’s really, really special to me because it was the first time I was not a shiny new artist… ‘Cause I really wanted another female artist who I loved to sing it with me, because I think it has a very female artist perspective that we go through that experience. And her response was, ‘I’ve been waiting for this text my entire life.”

Recently, Taylor Swift spoke at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with Jennifer Hudson on behalf of Carol King, who was being inducted. Along with Carol King, the inductees included Foo Fighters, LL Cool J and Jay-Z.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz