Datarock Share Industrial Pop Stomper “Digital Life”

Norwegian post-punk band Datarock have released a brand new soaring single called “Digital Life,” currently available on YAP Records. According to a press release, “Digital Life” was mixed by Steve Dub, who has worked with techno titans including the Chemical Brothers, New Order and Moby. The song was also mastered by legendary studio man Mike Marsh who helped produce records from iconic artists like Bjork, Massive Attack, Oasis and Calvin Harris.

The song sees the electro-pop band offering an upbeat, triumphant techno-pop tune that narrates the current chaotic state of the world. The result is a much-needed fun anthem, with the obvious intention of helping us all get through these tough times. As the band puts it, the song is meant to “offer a brief escape, inviting fans around the globe to dance through the chaos we are all facing” as it ponders “Brexit, the seriousness of Covid-19, despair of quarantine and the (un)presidential US election being faced once again.”

Discussing the new track frontman Fredrik Saroea says, “For the ones who don’t care about lyrics “Digital Life” is the sound of laughing in the face of darkness & desperately trying to enjoy ourselves in the darkest of moments; joy as an act of resistance…”

“Digital Life” comes just a short time after the group released a 15th anniversary reissue of its breakout debut album Datarock Datarock. The anniversary edition comes complete with a collection of bonus tracks including remixes by DEVO, Princess Superstar and Miami Horror. Additionally, the album includes two original songs from the band that have not been heard since 2005: “Maybelline” and “Nightflight to Uranus.”

The band also recently unveiled an array of new animations along with a 15-minute Datarock Datarock documentary. The clip was created by Morten Vee and gives fans a unique, behind-the-scenes look into the making of Datarock Datarock in 2005.