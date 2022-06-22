Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas June 22nd, 2022 - 10:15 PM

The legendary folk punk act The Violent Femmes has announced an upcoming tour for Fall of 2022. The tour intends to hit areas all over the United States, and will follow a short set of dates later in June.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that tickets for the upcoming tour are set to be made available for purchase on June 24.

The tour will kick off with a show at The Pageant in Milwaukee on October 2. After this, the famed punk rockers will continue to give shows in Tarrytown, Millvale, as well as two shows in Chicago, before delivering a string of five shows in New York City. These five New York shows will take place from the 9th to the 14th of October, all being held at City Winery NYC. They will go on to give two shows each in Boston and Philadelphia, eventually concluding with a performance at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before these dates, Violent Femmes also have planned a performance at Summerfest on June 24, as well as a show at Palace Theatre in Saint Paul. See the tour flyer and full list of tour dates below.

The Violent Femmes Tour Dates Fall 2022

6/24 – summerfest 2022 @ milwaukee, wi

6/25 – palace theatre @ the breeders – saint paul, mn

10/2 – the pageant @ st louis, mo

10/4 – thalia hall @ chicago, il

10/5 – thalia hall @ chicago, il

10/6 – mr smalls theatre @ millvale, pa

10/8 – tarrytown music hall @ tarrytown, ny

10/9 – city winery nyc @ new york city, ny

10/10 – city winery nyc @ new york city, ny

10/11 – city winery nyc @ new york city, ny

10/13 – city winery nyc @ new york city, ny

10/14 – city winery nyc @ new york city, ny

10/15 – paradise rock club @ boston, ma

10/16 – paradise rock club @ boston, ma

10/18 – wall street theater @ norwalk, ct

10/20 – union transfer @ philadelphia, pa

10/21 – union transfer @ philadelphia, pa

10/22 – the count basie center for the arts @ 7red bank, nj

10/23 – 930 club @ washington, d.c., dc

10/26 – haw river ballroom @ saxapahaw, nc

10/27 – marathon music works @ nashville, tn

10/28 – the eastern @ atlanta, ga,

A prolific group with a discography spanning multiple decades, the Violent Femmes’ most recent album was their 2019 Hotel Last Resort.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried