Jamie xx Shares New Dance Anthem “Let’s Do It Again”

Jamie xx has released his first new single in two years, following up with 2019’s ‘Idontknow.’ ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ serves as a triumphant return for the singer.

The singer’s newly-released dance anthem coasts listeners through rapid electronic beats that he is certain will be a summer hit.

“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” Jamie said. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!”

The new track will be performed on Jamie’s special shows throughout the U.K., Europe and U.S. He will begin his tour April 17 and April 24 at Coachella in California, and travel through Brussels, Barcelona, Manchester, Marmande, Riga, Paris, Bristol, Turn and more cities along the way.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister