King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Tease Three More Albums Coming Before the End of 2022

Lucy Yang June 20th, 2022 - 3:10 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Full schedule ahead! King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard releases three more album announcements before the end of this year! Marking this to be the most releases within their musical history!

Fanatics have interpreted this sudden release as a prolonged due from being unable to produce much during the Pandemic period. The band is known to be notoriously giving of their own incomes to donations such as The Wilderness Society.



“King Gizzard are notoriously prolific. Over the past decade, they’ve released 20 studio albums, 13 live albums, two compilations, an EP and a remix album. That said, they’ve only released five albums in a single calendar year once before; in 2017, they delivered ‘Flying Microtonal Banana’, ‘Murder Of The Universe’, the Mild High Club-assisted ‘Sketches Of Brunswick East’, ‘Polygondwanaland’ and ‘Gumboot Soup’.” (NME)

Previously, King Gizzard had announced their album Omnium Gatherum around March 8th of this year. With much more seemingly to be anticipated, fans and music listeners across globally will have hopeful feelings for the remaining months of 2022!

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado