H.E.R Files Lawsuit Against MBK Entertainment To Be Released From Label

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 7:38 PM

According to Variety, Grammy-award winning singer songwriter Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R., has filed a lawsuit against her record label, MBK Entertainment. She is suing for the rights to her music catalogue which MBK, the label owned by her longtime manager Jeff Robinson, currently owns.

The suit was filed on June 16 at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. She is also suing for alleged violation of business and professions codes as well as declaratory relief. She alleges that her contract with MBK allegedly violates California labor code 2855 which is the Seven-Year rule which “prohibits the enforcement beyond seven years of a contract to render services of a special, unique extraordinary or intellectual character.”

Wilson is also seeking “restitution and disgorgement of funds according to proof” for the cost of the suit file and for any “further relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

H.E.R has been active throughout the past few years, releasing a collaborative new song and music video for “Blessed & Free” featuring Kane Brown. She also announced the inaugural Lights On Festival lineup which included Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox, Keyshia Cole, Ty Dolla $ign and more. In April 2021, she performed her Grammy award winning song “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah at the Academy Awards ceremony. In February 2021, she played “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl.

H.E.R.’s debut studio album Back Of My Mind was released on June 18, 2021 with her prior releases being compilation albums of her EP material. Her self-titled album first came out in 2017 with her follow-up I Used To Know Her being released in 2019.