Watch H.E.R. Perform Oscar-Nominated Song “Fight For You” During 2021 Academy Awards

April 25th, 2021

Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, more commonly known as H.E.R., performed her song “Fight For You” for the 2021 Academy Awards that took place on Sunday night. The American singer-songwriter released the soulful tune back in early February for the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

“Fight For You” has been nominated for this year’s Best Original Score. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, both from Nine Inch Nails, were also nominated this year but instead for Best Film Score for their contributions to the films Mank and Soul. H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” has also been nominated for Best Original Song as well.

Tonight’s performance of the track was full of energy and soul as H.E.R. brought an abundance of electric energy to the stage to match the ambiance the song gives off. “Fight For You” holds a soulful tone that translates back to the ‘70s but still has a modern overall sound. The triumphant instrumental sound mixed with diverse vocals helps create the exuberant track.

H.E.R. recently performed “America The Beautiful” at this year’s Super Bowl Show that took place in Tampa. She was listed as part of the opening act for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Just before H.E.R.’s performance of “America The Beautiful,” Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan had performed the National Anthem that night.

The singer commented on the opportunity to perform at the event by stating, “Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl. It’s a huge stage and it doesn’t get any bigger, you know? But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own. I’m a huge fan of the different versions of ‘America The Beautiful,’ but I really want to bring some different elements in there…make it H.E.R.”