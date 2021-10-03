Kane Brown And H.E.R. Release Collaborative New Song And Music Video For “Blessed & Free”

Home News Aaron Grech October 3rd, 2021 - 9:30 PM

R&B and country singer Kane Brown has teamed up with R&B sensation H.E.R. for the new song “Blessed & Free,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Alex Alga, a CMT and ACM award winner. The song was written by Brown, H.E.R., Ilsey Juber, Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste, David Biral and Russell James Chell, Jr., and produced by Take A Daytrip and Russ Chel.

“Blessed & Free” is an intimate blend of genres, as Brown’s country-influenced vocals duet alongside H.E.R.’s soulful voice, which are gently greeted by a lowkey pop instrumental. These distinct sounds embrace the similar roots these genres share and highlight the powerful vocals delivered by both singers.

The accompanying music video is equally personal, as both singers perform in black-and-white, surrounded by concrete structures. These sleek visuals are shot in a sleek, modern manner, but also harken back to the intimacy of the R&B music videos from the 1990s.

H.E.R. is riding a massively successful year thanks to her Academy Award-winning song “Fight For You,” which won Best Original Song. This successful track was featured in the film Judas and the Black Messiah, which focuses on civil rights activist Fred Hampton, who served as the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther party. The lyrics for “Fight for You” match the film’s premise, as it discusses racism, police brutality and equality among a time of heightened awareness following the passing of George Floyd.

The Brooklyn edition of H.E.R.’s Lights on Fest will hit Brooklyn on October 21 and 22.