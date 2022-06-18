Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Embraces Bisexual Identity: “I’m Unapologetically Bisexual”

Home News Abigail Lee June 18th, 2022 - 4:54 PM

Two weeks into Pride Month, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm described her process of becoming “unapologetically bisexual” after being asked to comment on Pride by unnamed press. Rather than interview with a handful of outlets, she took to Instagram and posted on her own page, deciding to give a response “straight from this lil bi – horses mouth.”

Read the whole post here:

While her post starts out tongue-in-cheek, Hale tells a heartfelt story of finding herself and learning about the sexuality that she hadn’t explored as a child. She says, “I understood there was something different about me from an early age. Growing up in a semi Christian household, all of the things I was feeling were inherently wrong. So I hid my bisexuality for a long time.”

This is a fairly common experience in the LGBTQIA+ community, as it’s often easier and safer to pass as the dominant identity (straight, cisgender, etc.) It was only after “trudging through the dark murky waters of life that [she] was then able to be truly comfortable owning all the things” that make her unique.

Hale appears to have a strong support system in her band alone, which is currently composed of Lzzy Hale, her brother Arejay Hale on drums, her long-term partner Joe Hottinger on guitar and friend Josh Smith on keyboard and bass.

In October 2015, Smith said to 103.9 The Bear: “At the end of the day, we’re all like family, and that’s more or less the road we take is… You know… Whatever the case may be relationship-wise, it’s not gonna break up our band… the big thing is the band is the marriage here.”

For many people on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, chosen and found families play a crucial role in their lives. Rejecting the nuclear family allows for people who may have faced rejection from their birth families to find a sense of belonging and comfort.

Hale signs off on her post by saying, “As far as I know…We only get one time around this ride. So Live and breathe every single part of you. The good the bad, the colorful and the queer. Rock on motherfuckers! I celebrate you!”