mxdwn Music

Menu

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Embraces Bisexual Identity: “I’m Unapologetically Bisexual”

June 18th, 2022 - 4:54 PM

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Embraces Bisexual Identity: “I’m Unapologetically Bisexual”

Two weeks into Pride Month, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm described her process of becoming “unapologetically bisexual” after being asked to comment on Pride by unnamed press. Rather than interview with a handful of outlets, she took to Instagram and posted on her own page, deciding to give a response “straight from this lil bi – horses mouth.” 

Read the whole post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LZZY HALE (@officiallzzyhale)

While her post starts out tongue-in-cheek, Hale tells a heartfelt story of finding herself and learning about the sexuality that she hadn’t explored as a child. She says, “I understood there was something different about me from an early age. Growing up in a semi Christian household, all of the things I was feeling were inherently wrong. So I hid my bisexuality for a long time.”

This is a fairly common experience in the LGBTQIA+ community, as it’s often easier and safer to pass as the dominant identity (straight, cisgender, etc.) It was only after “trudging through the dark murky waters of life that [she] was then able to be truly comfortable owning all the things” that make her unique. 

Hale appears to have a strong support system in her band alone, which is currently composed of Lzzy Hale, her brother Arejay Hale on drums, her long-term partner Joe Hottinger on guitar and friend Josh Smith on keyboard and bass. 

In October 2015, Smith said to 103.9 The Bear: “At the end of the day, we’re all like family, and that’s more or less the road we take is… You know… Whatever the case may be relationship-wise, it’s not gonna break up our band… the big thing is the band is the marriage here.” 

For many people on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, chosen and found families play a crucial role in their lives. Rejecting the nuclear family allows for people who may have faced rejection from their birth families to find a sense of belonging and comfort. 

Hale signs off on her post by saying, “As far as I know…We only get one time around this ride. So Live and breathe every single part of you. The good the bad, the colorful and the queer. Rock on motherfuckers! I celebrate you!”

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.