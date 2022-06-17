FKA Twigs Releases Fierce New Single “Killer”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 6:26 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Grammy-nominated vocalist, songwriter, lyricist and producer FKA Twigs has released her new single Killer on Atlantic Records (US) and Young Records(UK). The song creates a new era for Twigs following her success on the acclaimed Mixtape Caprisongs which received high praises from the The Fader, Nylon, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Guardian and many more. Killer is written by Twigs, Jimmy Napes, Amanda Ghost and Jonny Coffer. It was produced by Twigs and Jonny Coffer with additional production by El Guincho. The song gives an insight of the inner anguish of a heartbreak and how love can be deadly.

The instrumentation on Killer brings a delicate sound because the soft beats helps captures the strong emotions of being heartbroken while being in love. Also this song is a story by how Twigs uses her voice to share what it is like for her to be hurting when love doesn’t work out the way she wanted it to.

‘“It’s dangerous to be a woman in love”- when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept. The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.” said Twigs