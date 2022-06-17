deadmau5 Debuts Energetic New Single “XYZ”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 17th, 2022 - 9:02 PM

Deadmau5

The legendary electronic producer and DJ deadmau5 has dropped a new single titled “XYZ.” Along with the announcement of the new track came an announcement of the artist’s newest upcoming compilation We Are Friends (Volume 11). The compilation is set to drop on June 17 via mau5trap.

“XYZ” acting as the first single from the upcoming project, brilliantly sets the tone of what fans can expect from the artist’s upcoming material. Boasting a nine and a half minute runtime, this latest track takes all of the time it needs to set a gorgeous and subtle yet invigorating tone. The first two minutes of the track are dedicated to slowly building up and introducing the synths and bass used in the track, leading to a strong and steady kick drum beat. As the track goes on, the beat and portions of the melody repeat and are kept steady, while even more atmospheric elements and melodies are layered on top. Near the five minute mark, the track opts to slow down again, giving room to breathe while the drums are temporarily removed, leading to the beat being reintroduced with even more intensity.

Along with the track came an accompanying visualizer created by Rising Agency. In this absolutely stunning visualizer, we watch as an aircraft zooms through an area of gorgeous electronically generated mountains, with various images of letters appearing and disappearing around the aircraft. The video works as a beautiful compliment to the track’s calm but powerful atmosphere. Watch the visualizer for “XYZ” via YouTube below.

Deadmau5’s upcoming We Are Friends tour is set to kick off later this month. The DJ’s upcoming album will act as a follow-up to 2021’s We Are Friends (Vol 10).

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi