deadmau5 Announces Summer 2022 We Are Friends Tour Dates

Home News Matt Matasci April 26th, 2022 - 9:56 AM

Deadmau5

EDM artist deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, has announced summer 2022 tour dates. Dubbed the “We Are Friends” tour, it will feature opening appearances from Kasablanca, Lamorn, Bensley, BlackGummy, No Mana B2B EDDIE, HNTR, Morgin Madison and Lupa. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 28 at 10 AM local time.

The shows start in mid-July at Philadelphia’s The Met venue, continuing with a few dates a month until December 2022. The tour will hit venues like the Echostage in Washington D.C., the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, and a pair of shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver.

The tour is named after the We Are Friends compilation series, which highlights up-and-coming electronic artists. This year’s edition marks the 11th anniversary of the comp. Additionally, deadmau5 is partnering with Fandiem on a giveaway to win tickets to Friends in Miami: The Ultimate Miami Basel Adventure. The contest is to help The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) – simply donate to the organization at the time you purchase tickets to be automatically entered.

NERO will open every date on the tour, with Kasablanca playing all but the DC, George, WA, Chicago, and Red Rocks shows. Lamorn will play the Philly show, the George, WA show, the Phoenix show and both Red Rocks shows. Morgin Madison will appear at the Chicago show, the Red Rocks shows and the Boston show. Bensley will be at the Madison, WI show only, BlackGummy at the Minneapolis show only, HNTR at the Detroit show only, Lupa at the SF show only and No Mana B2B EDDIE at the DC show only.

deadmau5 Summer 2022 Tour Dates

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met^#+

07/21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee^#~

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^#>

08/20 – Washington, DC – Echostage^=

08/27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre^#%

09/10 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre^+

09/17 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo^#

09/23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^< 10/01 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center (indoors)^# 10/08 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park^# 10/15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre^#+ 10/21 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^#- 11/04 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^+< 11/05 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^+< 12/16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^#< ^ NERO # Kasablanca + Lamorn ~ Bensley > BlackGummy

= No Mana B2B EDDIE

% HNTR

< Morgin Madison - Lupa Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi