Belief Announces Self-Titled Album For July 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “WOT”

Belief, the duo of Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and producer Boom Bip has dropped a new track and music video entitled “WOT.” The track comes off of the duo’s upcoming self-titled album Belief, set to drop on July 15 through Lex Records. The upcoming project has been available for pre-order here. See the album art and tracklist for the project below.

Belief Tracklist

1. I Want To Be

2. Anx

3. Bayo

4. Luther

5. Dreams

6. Nebo

7. WOT

8. Ulu

9. Jung

10. Art of Love

11. Charch

The sound of lead single and track 7 “WOT” is largely driven by a small two-note melody produced on a synth that changes its sound as the track goes on. Dance drums are played throughout the track, gradually building in intensity and complexity as the song gets closer to its end. Speaking on the production and writing of the song, Boom Bip notes that “Stella came to me with this killer Oberheim part, which is the main synth in the track… It has this driving energy and atonal quality that sits satisfyingly alone quite well.”

Mozgawa notes that the lead single was actually “added last minute to the album,” going on to say that the track “has a cheeky, mischievous spirit that we felt was missing from the record. It all came together quickly and in a shared flow state.”

In the music video for “WOT,” we see someone holding a crutch performing a simple dance in the street to the beat of the song. The video’s creator, Jim Hosking, notes that he “once glimpsed a man in Oxford busking by performing a one footed dance and he was making a lot of money,” explaining that “I remembered him when I heard the track “WOT” by Belief—the track burrows into your brain and never relents, rather like the one footed dance I once glimpsed in Oxford.”

Watch the official music video for “WOT” via YouTube below.

Belief’s self-titled album will follow the April release of their previous EP, Versions.