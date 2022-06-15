Green Day Perform In Front Of ‘F*ck Ted Cruz’ Banner During European Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2022 - 10:52 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Rock band Green Day showed off a new banner in the background of their live shows which says: “F*ck Ted Cruz.” The band’s new slogan shows criticism toward Cruz and his party in response to the Elementary School shooting in Uvalde Texas on May 24th. Despite how 19 children and two teachers died in the tragedy, Cruz has failed to pass severe gun laws.

apparently green day had “fuck ted cruz” on the screen at their concert last night. green day will always be real ones. pic.twitter.com/amhT7j3Zhs — Michael Radigan (@MikeyRads) June 3, 2022

This is not the first time Green Day shared their opinions on US politics. When Donald Trump was in presidency, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong became vocal during an interview about the former president in 2016. Armstrong compared Trump to Hitler and blamed trump’s victory on the uneducated white working-class people. Also the band joins several artists who are mad at the US lawmaker’s action on gun control reform. Musicians Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White, Taylor Swift and Madonna are some of those who have asked for stricter measures following the deadly school shooting.

Since the deadly event at Uvalde Texas many bands and artists have went on social media to express their opinions on gun control. Madonna went on Instagram to tell the world about her thoughts regarding gun control and how lawmakers should act instead of saying words.

“We need to reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others, No more words action only.” said Madonna.