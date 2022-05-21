Ozzy Osbourne’s Wife Sharon Reveals Tentative Album Release Date

Home News Mohammad Halim May 21st, 2022 - 1:24 PM

The King of Darkness and the legendary rock god himself Ozzy Osbourne has been through a tough chain of events, like contracting the covid-19 virus just recently. Times have also been tough for his wife and life long partner Sharon Osbourne, as she has been taking care of Ozzy Osbourne and their daughter Kelly Osbourne-whom also contracted the disease.

However, in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Radio Show (and gathered from Loudwire), Sharon Osbourne has shared some delightful news in regards to all that has been happening. She states that she has been traveling back and forth between the UK and America, and will do so until Christmas time when she and Ozzy Osbourne move their permanently, as their children will stay in America. She then goes on to talk to about her husband, and his future plans,

“[Ozzy is] good. He’s really, really good. He’s finished another album which is coming out in September. And there we are. He’s busy in the studio. He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy,” Ever since her announcement, fans now look forward to the album’s release date later this year! The album is a follow up to Ozzy Osbourne’s album in 2020 titled Ordinary Man. The album features already features eleven thrillers, including the album’s hit track “Take What You Want From Me” which features the legendary artist Post Malone.

