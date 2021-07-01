Tenacious D Pays Tribute to The Beatles With Medley for Doctors Without Borders

Home News Roy Lott July 1st, 2021 - 5:00 PM

Tenacious D has released a medley of The Beatles’ classic songs “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “The End.” Both covers will be released in a limited edition 7” vinyl with all proceeds from the vinyl sales will go to Doctors Without Borders.

“Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world…not themselves…The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy tenacious d’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. All vinyl proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders,” the band stated in a press release.

Both songs have both Jack Black and Kyle Gass on vocals with Gass on acoustic guitar. The duo also released its accompanying visual including different wigs, outfits, monopoly money and hilarious facial expressions. Check it out below.

The two-song release follows the group’s release of their rendition of “Time Warp,” which originally appeared on the 1975 cult film classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Its visual featured appearances from Susan Sarandon, Reggie Watts, Michael Peña, George Takei, Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ezra Miller, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sarah Silverman and Phoebe Bridgers.

They were recently announced to appear alongside Rob Halford, Lzzy Hale and many more for a livestream concert in celebration of Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday. Titled The Stand-Up and Shout, the livestream will also raise money for The Dio Cancer Fund and will take place on July 10 at 2 p.m. PST. It will be produced by Rolling Live Studios.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer