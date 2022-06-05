mxdwn Music

Menu

ackson Browne Shares Melancholy New Music Video For “Minutes To Downtown”, Announces Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

June 5th, 2022 - 4:28 PM

ackson Browne Shares Melancholy New Music Video For “Minutes To Downtown”, Announces Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter Jackson Browne released his new music video for his single “Minutes To Downtown.” Browne released the new music video as he kicks off his U.S. tour.

The “These Days” and “Doctor, My Eyes” singer has been successful since his teen years as a songwriter in the 1960s. Seeing his success as a songwriter for other artists, Brown chose to write for himself and released his self-titled debut album, Jackson Browne, in 1972. Since then, Browne hasn’t stopped and has continued to release music throughout the years, including “My Cleveland Heart” with indie rock singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Directed by his son Ryan, the video shows Browne wearing sunglasses while driving down the Los Angeles freeway from day to night. As he looks around, he sees the sunset and continues to drive all night with little to no expression on his face. It’s as if he’s just driving around with no real end. In the melancholy song, he sings, “No, I didn’t think that I would ever feel this way again/No, not with a story this long and this close to the end/And though I try to fathom why home feels strange to me/More and more the other shore is what I need to see.” Browne states, “The song is about wanting to be somewhere else, but for whatever reasons, you’re tied to the place where you live and the things you do. So I wanted it to be me driving around. To me, the video has a distinctive feature, which is that nothing happens. You don’t arrive anywhere, right?” Check out the video below. 

Browne is now on tour to celebrate his Grammy-nominated album Downhill From Everywhere. Tour dates are listed below and tickets are available at jacksonbrowne.com.

Jackson Browne Tour:
06/03 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
06/04 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater
06/06 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
06/10 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
06/11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
06/14 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
06/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
06/17 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
06/21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
06/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
06/25 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
07/13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Perf. Arts Center
07/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
07/20 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
07/22 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
07/23 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
07/26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
07/27 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
07/ 29 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
07/30 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
09/03 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)
09/13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
09/14 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
09/16 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
09/17 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
09/20 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
09/21 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
09/23 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
09/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Jackson Browne

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.