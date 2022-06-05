ackson Browne Shares Melancholy New Music Video For “Minutes To Downtown”, Announces Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter Jackson Browne released his new music video for his single “Minutes To Downtown.” Browne released the new music video as he kicks off his U.S. tour.
The “These Days” and “Doctor, My Eyes” singer has been successful since his teen years as a songwriter in the 1960s. Seeing his success as a songwriter for other artists, Brown chose to write for himself and released his self-titled debut album, Jackson Browne, in 1972. Since then, Browne hasn’t stopped and has continued to release music throughout the years, including “My Cleveland Heart” with indie rock singer Phoebe Bridgers.
Directed by his son Ryan, the video shows Browne wearing sunglasses while driving down the Los Angeles freeway from day to night. As he looks around, he sees the sunset and continues to drive all night with little to no expression on his face. It’s as if he’s just driving around with no real end. In the melancholy song, he sings, “No, I didn’t think that I would ever feel this way again/No, not with a story this long and this close to the end/And though I try to fathom why home feels strange to me/More and more the other shore is what I need to see.” Browne states, “The song is about wanting to be somewhere else, but for whatever reasons, you’re tied to the place where you live and the things you do. So I wanted it to be me driving around. To me, the video has a distinctive feature, which is that nothing happens. You don’t arrive anywhere, right?” Check out the video below.
Browne is now on tour to celebrate his Grammy-nominated album Downhill From Everywhere. Tour dates are listed below and tickets are available at jacksonbrowne.com.
Photo Credit: Jackson Browne